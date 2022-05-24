One of the most popular couples in the South Film industry, actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan seldom shy away from expressing love for each on social media. The duo is currently riding high on the success of their recent romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi.

On the personal front, the duo have been dating each other for six years and are reportedly set to tie the knot soon. Although they are yet to confirm the news themselves, fans have already sent love and wishes their way for the new journey together.

Vignesh Shivan feeds seafood to Nayanthara

Taking to his Instagram, Vignesh Shivan shared a video of the duo enjoying a slew of seafood with Nayanthara. In the video, the 37-year-old actor is seen smiling up to Shivan as he feeds her a bite. He posted the video with the song from their recent film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

In the caption, he admitted that he gains happiness from feeding her sea food. The filmmaker wrote, ''Time to eat well. Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food! From a Favourite sea food restaurant. the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people #Moonrakers #mahabalipuram.''

Recently, the duo visited Thirupathi and Shirdi following the success of their film to seek blessings. Shivan took to his Instagram to share pictures of their visit. He wrote in the caption, ''From Shiridi wit my Kanmani. gratitude trip to meet Sai Baba for all the lovely moments'' and ''#ThanksGiving at #Thirupathi ! We prayed & asked for a #BlockBuster ! You gave it dear #venkateshwaraswamy #Thirumala #Thirupathi #Elumazhaiyaan ! Here we are thanking you for all the blessings , love & support! All that we want is your love & backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !!! #Prayers & hard work.''

As per a report from Pinkvilla, the couple were initially deciding on a destination wedding but opted to hold a grand ceremony with friends and family in Chennai. As per the outlet, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot on June 9 at Tirumala Tirupati temple.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial