Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Visit Shirdi Following 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's Success

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his ladylove Nayanthara recently visited Shirdi to seek blessings after the success of their film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The romantic comedy-drama, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, is garnering positive responses from audiences and critics alike. Sharing a glimpse from his and Nayanthara's Shirdi getaway, Vignesh expressed gratitude for all the 'lovely moments', deeming his film a 'blockbuster'.

Nayanthara & Vignesh visit Shirdi following Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's success

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vignesh Shivan dropped an adorable picture of the couple as they posed happily after seeking blessings. Nayanthara looked stunning in a yellow suit, while Shivan was clad in casual jeans and a shirt. In the caption, he wrote, "From Shiridi wit my Kanmani... gratitude trip to meet Sai Baba for all the lovely moments." Take a look.

Apart from showering love on the couple, netizens also praised the film in the comments section. One user wrote, "KRK is such a nice entertaining movie keep it up bro congrats." Meanwhile, Shivan and Nayanthara have also bankrolled the project under the banner Rowdy Pictures along with Seven Screen Studios. It also stars Prabhu, Seema and Sreesanth, among others in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has taken care of background scores and songs.

Vignesh often treats fans with adorable glimpses alongside Nayanthara, and a few days ago, dropped a video of them walking together. In the caption, he wrote, "Thank you for being the pillar of strength in my life ! The pat on the back that u give me …. ! How much u r there for me !!! Every time I have been low and clueless in my life! The way u have stood by me .. made me take decisions and how much u have been there for me as a companion .. all this makes me and this film complete ! You are this film .. you are this success for me !!! It's all you and cos of you my Kanmani."

He continued, "Today to see you sparkle on screen .. #to direct you again and bring the best out of you ! Makes me happy as a director :)) it’s always an heartwarming experience to wrk wit you!"

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WIKKIOFFICIAL)