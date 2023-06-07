Nayanthara, Jayam Ravi Starrer Iraivan Locks Theatrical Release Date

Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi's highly-anticipated next Iraivan has got a release date. The upcoming film will hit the theatres on August 25 in four languages, the makers announced on Wednesday with a new poster reveal of the upcoming mystery thriller.

There has been immense excitement building up to the film's release as the two stars are collaborating after 8 years. They last shared the screen space in Thani Oruvan, which released in 2015 and was in a completely different genre than Iraivan, directed by I Ahmed.

The filming began last year and the shooting wrapped up in January earlier this year. It is said that in Iraivan, Jayam Ravi plays the role of a cop. In the new poster, which teased more about the film, the two characters in the film seemed to be hiding secrets.

Iraivan new poster hints at an intriguing murder mystery

(Iraivan poster was revealed by the makers | Image: Passion Studios/Twitter)

In the new poster for Iraivan a huge knife, with blood dripping down from it, separated Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's character, who looked away from each other. The poster had hues of black and grey, hinting that the mood of the film will be serious and sombre.

The two actors wore intense looks on their faces, while not meeting each other in the eyes. The new poster reveal has heightened the expectations from the crime drama, which will also be incorporating the elements of a police procedural, going by the fact that Ravi is playing the role of a cop. Ravi has previously played cops in films like Thani Oruvan and Bogan. Incidentally, Iraivan marks the second collaboration between Jayam Ravi and Ahmed

Backed by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram G of Passion Studios, Iraivan's cinematographer by Hari K Vedanth, and editing by Manikanda Balaji. Jayam Ravi was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam. He is also doing Kalyana Krishnan's Agilan and Antony Bhagyaraj's Siren. Meanwhile, Nayanthara is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with the Atlee-directorial Jawan.