Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Are Big MS Dhoni Fans, Here's Proof

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who enjoyed Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match on Sunday, can be seen cheering for CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the images shared by the director. The filmmaker, on Monday, shared several pictures on his Instagram handle in which the couple along with music composer Anirudh Ravichander are cheering for Dhoni as he walks on the field. In the images, they are standing in the stands, while in the background we can see CSK and KKR playing.

In the images, Nayanthara can be seen in a white top, while Vignesh sports a yellow T-shirt. Calling themselves "Yellow Army," he wrote, "As #MSD the man walks out! Cheering with all the Love for him & the #YelloveArmy a vibe u can never get anywhere else!! #CSKforLife @mahi7781." This is not the first time the couple cheered for CSK. A few days ago, the couple, along with Anirudh, enjoyed the game from the stands, and Vignesh shared several pictures on his Instagram handle cheering for the team.

How did Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate Mother's Day?

The couple welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, last year in October via surrogacy. Celebrating Mother's Day, Vignesh shared two posts on his Instagram handle, featuring Nayanthara with their twin sons. The first post features Nayanthara with babies from the time they were just born.

The next post appears to be recent pictures of Nayanthara with the babies. "Dear Nayan … you are a 10 on 10 as a Mother too. Immense love and power to you my thangamey! Your first Mother’s Day. A Dream come true for us. Thanking God and all the goodness in this world for blessing us with the best blessed babies. #happymothersday #mothersday. My Uyir & Ulag with my UyirUlag," read the caption.

Nayanthara's upcoming movies

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Connect. Next, she will be seen in Atlee's film with which she will make her Bollywood debut. She also has Iraivan and Test lined up.