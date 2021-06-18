Nayanthara, Siva Karthikeyan To Feature In Inna Mylu Special Mashup; Single Drops Today

Inna Mylu lyric video sung by actor Siva Karthikeyan has crossed 10 million views on YouTube. Celebrating the milestone, Think Music has come forward to announce the release of a special mashup later today. The music company has announced that the mashup will feature star actors Siva Karthikeyan and Nayanthara.

Inna Mylu song special mashup on the way

The production company which made the Inna Mylu song took to Twitter to inform fans that a special mashup of the song is on the way. The company announced that the mashup will feature the song’s singer Siva Karthikeyan along with actor Nayanthara. The tweet read, “We Can’t Keep Calm! A special mashup from us featuring @Siva_Kartikeyan & #Nayanthara celebrating Million hits for the chartbuster #InnaMylu releasing today at 5 PM.”

Fans of the actors as well as the hit song can’t seem to keep calm as they rushed to retweet the post. While many showed their excitement retweeting the tweet, a few penned that they were waiting for it to drop. The Inna Mylu song was dropped in April this year. The song has by now garnered over 10 million views with over 2,90,000 likes. The hit Inna Mylu lyrics were written by Nishanth and composed by Britto Michael.

Nayanthara’s latest ventures

Nayanthara will be next seen in Netrikann, an upcoming Tamil language revenge thriller film. The actor plays the role of a blind woman as suggested by the film’s teaser which features Braille script images throughout. Bankrolled by Nayanthara’s beau Vignesh Shivan under his banner Rowdy Pictures, the film is set to make an OTT release, owing to the ongoing pandemic situation.

The actor set to feature in the Inna Mylu mashup dropping today was last seen in the mystery thriller film Nizhal. Directed by Appu N. Bhattathiri, the film featured Kunchacko Boban in the role of a Magistrate named John Baby, while Nayanthara played a character named Sharmila. Prior to this, the actor was seen in the movie Mookuthi Amman, which released in 2020. The movie saw the actor take on the titular character of Mookuthi Amman.

IMAGE: VIGNESH SHIVAN/SIVA KARTHIKEYAN'S INSTAGRAM

