Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Cut Massive Cake Amid Fireworks Show To Celebrate Her Birthday

South star Nayanthara recently celebrated her 37th birthday today. Wishes and love began showering on the actor ever since midnight. She also received a massive birthday surprise from her long time beau Vignesh Shivan. The actor also stole hearts in her latest candid video from the midnight celebration, which is being surfaced on the internet. In the clip, she can be seen hugging her long time beau, now fiance, before cutting her birthday cake. The actor has been dating the filmmaker for the past six years.

Initially shared by Pritham Jukalker, the video of moments before the actor's cake cutting ceremony left her fans in awe of her relationship with Vignesh Shivan. In the video, Nayanthara, dressed in yellow top and denim bottoms, can be seen sharing a long hug with her fiance before cutting the cake. Nayanthara birthday cake had five different cakes that read NAYAN. She was also titled Ladysuperstar by her beau. The actor's fans cannot help but adore the couple's video. Moreover, the social media platforms Twitter and Instagram are flooded with birthday wishes for the actor.

Vignesh Shivan's heartfelt wish for Nayanthara birthday

Taking to his Instagram, Vignesh Shivan shared a birthday poster of Nayanthara from her upcoming romance-drama flick Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The poster also read, "Happy birthday to our Kanmani Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The actor's character's name is Kanmani in the coming film. Vignesh also penned a heartwarming note and wrote, "Happy birthday Kanmani , thangameyy and my ellamaeyyyy. Life wit u is full of love & affection to perfection. May God bless you to remain as beautiful as you are forever!!"

Nayanthara, Vignesh's sixth anniversary

Nayanthara and Vignesh began dating six years back. On their sixth anniversary, the filmmaker took to his social media to share some unseen photos of them. In one of the selfies, the couple were seen spending quality time on a beach. Sharing the adorable photo, Vignesh wrote, " doesn’t feel like 6 years!"

On the work front, Nayanthara recently starred in the blockbuster film Annaatthe, alongside superstar Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh. The actor is now gearing up for the release of her film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being helmed by Vignesh Shivan.

