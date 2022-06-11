Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Get Legal Notice For Defying Rules At Tirupati; Duo Apologises

Post their wedding in Mahabalipuram, newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited Tirumala Tirupati as they seek blessing from Lord Venkateshwara Swamy as man and wife. During their visit, the couple got caught up in controversy for their appearance as they were spotted wearing footwear and doing photoshoots inside the temple. As a result, Nayanthara and Shivan have been reportedly served with a legal notice over the same.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan get a legal notice on wearing footwear inside Tirupati

As per ANI, the Chief Vigilance Security officer, Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board, Narasimha Kishore claimed that Nayanthara walked on the premises of the temple with footwear and also did a photo shoot which is against the rules. The officer said, "She is seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have also noticed on CCTV that they did a photoshoot there. We are serving notices to Nayanatara. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her."

Vignesh Shivan sends apology letter to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board

According to ANI, Vignesh Shivan issued an apology letter to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and stated that the duo was supposed to get married at the holy place, but had to cancel owing to logistic reasons. To complete their wedding, they directly headed to the temple from the marriage venue to receive Lord Balaji's blessings. However, they had to exit due to the crowd and re-enter at a more 'relaxed time'.

The filmmaker continued, "In the hurry for a quick picture we did not realise we had our footwear on when we got back later for it outside the temple. We are a couple who go to temples regularly and have immense faith in God. We have been to Tirumala almost 5 times in the past 30 days trying to do our wedding there.”

He offered sincere apologies to anyone who was offended by their actions, adding that they meant no disrespect to the Lord." We are grateful for the love and wishes we have received from everyone for our special day and we hope you continue to shower us with only the positivity we need from you," Vignesh concluded.

More about their wedding

During their Tirupati visit, Nayanthara was dressed in a yellow saree made from silk fabric, which she teamed up with a matching blouse. The popular star accessorised the whole look with heavy jewellery, while the filmmaker donned a traditional veshti and a white shirt to take blessings at Tirupati.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was a private affair as the couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family.

Image: Twitter/@NayanthaaraF