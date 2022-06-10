Newlyweds Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Visit Tirupati Temple; Pics Go Viral

South stars Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was a private affair as the couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family. Now, a day after tying the knot, the newlyweds offered prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. The duo was clad in beautiful ethnic outfits, as seen in the pics that went viral on social media.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visit Tirupati temple

A fan club took to his account and shared a slew of pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The pic saw the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor was dressed in a yellow saree made from silk fabric, which she teamed up with matching blouse. The popular star accessorised the whole look with heavy jewellery, while the filmmaker donned a traditional veshti and a white shirt to take blessings at Tirupati. Have a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's dreamy wedding

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses from their star-studded wedding. Sharing the pictures, the director wrote, "On a scale of 10 … She’s Nayan & am the one ☝️ By God’s Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara ☺️🥰❤️😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 #WikkiNayan #WikkiNayanWedding."

The actor looked nothing less than a dream in an all-red saree on her wedding day. She opted for a handcrafted saree in JADE's signature Vermillion Red, custom-designed by Monica Shah. The saree's tone-on-tone embroidery was inspired by the temples of Hoysala. To pay tribute to the actor's love for her tradition, the designers reimagined Goddess Lakshmi motifs on the sleeves of the blouse.

'Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story': Vignesh

Vignesh wore an ivory wedding ensemble that resonated with the four pheras that signify Dharma, Arth, Kama, and Moksha. He donned a veshti, kurta, and shawl for his wedding, all handcrafted by the craftsmen of the JADE atelier. Shivan also shared some beautiful pictures from his and Nayanthara's wedding with a heartfelt note which read, "Am Married Jus the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story wit you my Thangamey ! Love you Thangamey Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife! (sic)".