Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Reception To Host 1 Lakh People In TN; Details Inside

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's grand wedding has been the talk of the town ever since the news about the marriage started surfacing on social media. From digital invites to the wedding venue, the fans have been eagerly eyeing social media to catch the latest updates on the intimate wedding.

The couple tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate ceremony at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends in attendance. Initially, the couple wanted to get married at Tirupati temple, but due to logistics issues, things did not seem to happen as planned for the two.

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's grand plans for wedding reception

Now, amid the news of the amazing lineup of guests present to bless the newly married couple, film critic Ramesh Bala shared an update about the grand reception. Bala informed that the wedding reception will be hosted in different parts of Tamil Nadu and will be attended by approximately 1 lakh people.

According to the e-invite that went viral on social media, a day ahead of their dreamy wedding, it stated that the dress code for the wedding was "Ethnic Pastels." As fans await the pictures of the couple from their nuptials, Ramesh on Twitter revealed that the couple has arranged will be hosting their wedding reception at 'major temples orphanages, old age homes, and Thiruvannamalai.'

His tweet translated in English fairly read, "A wedding reception for 1 lakh people in various parts of Tamil Nadu is to be held today ahead of Vignesh Sivan - Nayanthara wedding. The star couple has arranged to host the wedding reception at major temples including orphanages, old age homes, and Thiruvannamalai."



Several pictures from the star-studded wedding have been surfacing on social media. Stars like iconic Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Vijay, and more have graced the wedding while showering their blessings on the newly married couple.

Just a day ahead of the wedding, Vignesh Shivan a beautiful note to his wife Nayanthara while expressing his gratitude as the two set to embark on a new journey together. In the caption, her referred to her as his 'thangamey' which is referred to someone who is dear to you, and added how he was thanking God, the universe, and the goodwill from all the people who have crossed his life and made it beautiful. Dedicating his post to Nayanthara, Shivan wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God, the universe, the Goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, every day at shooting, and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends" (sic)

IMAGE: Instagram/wikkiofficial