Nazriya Nazim Poses With Hubby Fahadh Faasil, Sends Easter Wishes To Fans

Bangalore Days actor Nazriya Nazim recently dropped in a cute photo of herself with her husband on the occasion of Easter 2021. Many of her fans took to the comment section and sent them good wishes on Easter 2021 and even complimented the couple on looking “awesome” together.

Easter 2021 wishes from Nazriya Nazim & husband Fahadh Faasil

Nazriya Nazim recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this beautiful picture for all her fans in which she can be seen capturing a cute selfie with her husband and one of the prolific artists from the South Indian movie industry, Fahadh Faasil. In the photo, Fahadh Faasil can be seen in a cool beard and moustache look wearing a grey tee while Nazriya Nazim can be seen peeking from one side of his shoulder.

In the caption, she wrote, “happy happy Easter” and sent wishes to her fans. She even added a hatching chick emoji in the end in order to give an Easter vibe to all her fans.

Many of the fans took to Nazriya Nazim’s Instagram post and warmly wished them Happy Easter in return while many others stated how cute they looked together in the photo. Many also added how “awesome” their selfie was while some others complimented Nazriya on how she looked like an “angel” in her photo. Some of the fans also expressed their love towards the couple by dropping in numerous heart and fire symbols in the comments while some of them added heart-eyed emojis to depict how lovable they looked in their latest photo. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil’s Instagram photo.

Fahadh Faasil’s latest

Fahadh Fassil’s Irul trailer and film were recently released on Netflix and he is now gearing up for his upcoming films. He will be seen in upcoming Malayam movies namely Joji, Malayankunju and Malik and will be essaying the lead role in them. Fahadh Fassil’s injury on the sets of Malayankunju made the headlines a while ago while he was filming a stunt scene in the movie. Apart from these, the actor will be making his debut in the Telugu cinema from the movie, Pushpa.

Image Source- Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

