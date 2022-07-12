'NC22': Krithi Shetty Talks About Teaming Up With Naga Chaitanya; Calls Him 'pure, Honest'

Krithi Shetty is all set to team up with her Bangarraaju co-star Naga Chaitanya for the second time for Venkat Prabhu's next venture. The Warriorr star recently opened up about her 'exciting' collaboration with Chaitanya for the tentatively tiled NC22, revealing that the shoot will be starting next month.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shetty said it's 'very chill' to work with Chaitanya, adding that they're ready to deliver another 'nice film'. The film was officially launched last month with a pooja ceremony, which was also attended by Rana Daggubati.

Krithi Shetty talks about teaming up with Naga Chaitanya for NC22

"I'm extremely excited to work with him because now that we have already worked together and I know how chill it is to work with him, I'm definitely looking forward to it," Krithi said and added, "Plus, people have also seemed to like our pair quite a bit...I think we should give the people another nice film."

She also lauded Chaitanya for being one of the calmest people in the film fraternity. "He is really very soft, pure, honest and kind, and that inspires me," Shetty said. She also recounted one of their first conversations while working on Bangarraaju, in which Chaitanya told her that he doesn't get affected by social media and rather takes it in a positive way.

Bangarraju also starred superstar Nagarjuna, who, according to Krithi, is the 'best person' she has ever met. "He has this elegant, calm attitude. He is the best person I have ever met," she said of the Brahmastra star.

Krithi dropped a trail of pictures from NC22's pooja ceremony last month and penned a gratitude note for her fans. "Feeling blessed.. a big thank you to all the guests...thank you to the fans and the audience for such a positive response, love you always, will work hard and make you proud. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chadha. The film, which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles, comes as the official Hindi remake of the award-winning film Forrest Gump. It will be released on 11 August 2022.

(Image: @krithi.shetty_official/Instagram)