NCW Writes To I&B Ministry, Prasoon Joshi For Censoring Explicit Content In Film Trailer

NCW has written to I&B Ministry and Prasoon Joshi for censoring sexually explicit content shown in 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Naye Koncha' trailer.

Prasoon Joshi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi for censoring sexually explicit content in the trailer of the forthcoming Marathi film, Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Naye Koncha.

NCW writes to I&B Ministry for censoring sexually explicit content in the trailer

NCW also took to Twitter and wrote, "Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Secy,I&B Ministry to censor the trailer & sexually explicit scenes involving minors of upcoming Marathi film 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha'. NCW condemns the open circulation of such content involving minors on social media platforms."

According to news agency ANI, the NCW in the letter wrote, "The National Commission for Women has received a complaint from Bhartiya Stree Shakti, Maharashtra. The complaint alleges that the trailer of the film which was released on January 10, 2022, shows obscene content depicting women and minors in an objectionable way."

The letter also states that the short video clip which is available on all social media platforms without any age restrictions for viewers is accessible for minors to watch. "The Commission condemns the open circulation of such sexually explicit content involving minors on social media platforms," wrote the NCW.

Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha is made by renowned filmmaker, Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is slated for release on January 14, 2022. 

