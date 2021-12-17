Netflix Hosts World Premiere Of Superhero Film 'Minnal Murali' In Mumbai

Ahead of the release, Netflix hosted a special screening of the superhero film Minnal Murali at PVR BKC in Mumbai. Tovino Thomas, playing the lead actor in the film, marked his presence at the event. Several actors including Harvarrdhan Kapoor and Malavika Mohan were also spotted.

Minnal Murali gets world premiere in Mumbai

Minnal Murali's world premiere was hosted in Mumbai, in which the lead actors Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, and Vasisht also marked their presence. Tovino looked dapper as he donned a black shirt and grey suit with matching grey trousers, and black formal shoes for the screening. As per the report by ANI, the event was held in association with the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film has been produced by Sophia Paul, Kevin Paul, and Cedin Paul, who also attended the premiere. Abhimanyu Dassani and renowned film critic Anupama Chopra also attended the big event.

The pictures of the event have been shared by the actor on his Instagram handle, captioning it, "Photo dump from last night’s world premiere of Minnal Murali @mumbaifilmfestival. Thank you @netflix_in, @smritikiran for giving us a night to remember always! @anjalimenonfilms thank you for standing by us and presenting the film like it’s your own. Means the world to us! And of course Big hugs and cheers to the entire Minnal Murali Family, team Netflix, and all others who made it to the premiere last night. Can't wait for all of you to watch Minnal Murali on the 24th of December only on Netflix!"

About the film

Minnal Murali, which has been set in the 90s, revolves around the saga of a common man who becomes a superhuman after being hit by lightning. Tovino Thoma will be seen in a never seen character of a superhero. Not only in Malayalam, but the film will also be streamed on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English on December 24.

The film, which was set to release in theatres in late-2020, was postponed several times due to the COVID pandemic. Later in September 2021, the creators announced the theatrical release of the film on December 24, 2021, directly through Netflix. Earlier in an interview with ANI, Tovino had said, "I've been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning. I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali. I've learned a lot and I'm grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do."

Credit: Instagram/@tovinothomas