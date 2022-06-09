Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Ensemble: Decoding What The Couple Wore On Their D-day

South star Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close family and friends in a dreamy wedding. They looked no less than a king and a queen in their regal outfits. Here are the details about the couple's wedding ensemble designed by JADE by Monica and Karishma.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding outfits details

South star Nayanthara looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a red-coloured ensemble during the nuptials. The actor opted for a handcrafted saree in JADE's signature Vermillion Red, custom-designed by Monica Shah. Her saree's intricately realized tone-on-tone embroidery is inspired by the temples of Hoysala. To pay tribute to the actor's love for her tradition, the designers reimagined Goddess Lakshmi motifs on the sleeves of the blouse. Sharing the details about the outfit, the designer revealed, "The Fourth Vow running across the ensemble has been personalized with the couple’s names, symbolizing togetherness, commitment and mutual respect."

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan's ivory-coloured wedding ensemble resonated with the four pheras that signify Dharma, Arth, Kama, and Moksha. The director wore a veshti, kurta, and shawl for his wedding, all handcrafted by the craftsmen of JADE atelier. The groom's shawl had handcrafted Ek Taar embroidery, which added charm to his entire look.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding photos

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan looked regal during their wedding. The couple surely took breath away with their royal looks and beautiful pictures. Taking to his Instagram handle, to share a stunning photo of his wife, Nayanthara. Sharing the picture, he mentioned how throughout their relationship, Nayanthara played different roles in his films and wrote, "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE." The director also shared a photo of himself and wrote, "Blessed thanking the universe And our parents."

Vignesh Shivan also shared some more beautiful pictures from his and Nayanthara's dreamy wedding. In the caption, Shivan expressed how happy he is to tie the knot with the love of his life. He wrote, "Am Married Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my Thangamey ! Love you Thangamey Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife!"

