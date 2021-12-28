Nidhhi Agerwal Talks About Her Journey Into Cinemas In An AMA, Says 'Wasn't Easy'

Bollywood actor Nidhhi Agerwal never leaves a chance to follow a trend on social media. Once again, the actor is dominating the AMA (Ask me Anything) trend on Twitter. On Tuesday, Nidhhi Agerwal invited fans to ask her anything and fans couldn't resist the opportunity to ask her about her personal as well as professional life.

Nidhhi made several revelations on social media during the AMA round. A fan asked her, "Tell one word about your Journey into Cinemas?" to which the Bhoomi actor replied that it wasn't easy. She tweeted, "It was not easy..a lot of photoshoots, few auditions.. a lot of hard work and lots of prayers".

Another fan asked, "What's the one thing that you have done in your life that you are really proud of?". Answering this, the Bollywood star wrote, "I have been kind and generous to everybody around me and make sure they grow along with me. I can say that with confidence and I am around of that #AskNidhhi (sic)".

It was not easy.. lot of photo shoots, few auditions.. lot of hard work and lots of prayers #AskNidhhi https://t.co/oGFC1UylgA — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) December 28, 2021

While some fans asked questions to Nidhhi, some were seen showering their love on the actor. A fan wrote, "Love You Nidhi Saying this for 5Th time today (sic)". Responding to it, Nidhhi mentioned, "Love you too! I see your tweets about me and I am grateful for the love you and many others pour towards me.. thank you #AskNidhhi (sic)".

One of the fans asked, "What’s the most useless talent you have ? #AskNidhhi" and Nidhhi has the most hilarious reply to it. The Arjun Patiala actor wrote, "I can type very fast.. useless."

Nidhhi Agerwal on work front

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal will be next seen in an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action-adventure film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal. The film was slated for worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on 14 January 2022, but later the release date was rescheduled to 29 April 2022.

(Image: @nidhhiagerwal/Instagram)