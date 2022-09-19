Actor and superstar Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela dressed up as Alia Bhatt's Gangubai from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi for a recent costume party. Niharika shared glimpses of her dressed as Alia's iconic character on social media, with her transformation grabbing the attention of many including Allu Arjun's wife Sneha.

Alia played the central character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was loosely based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali.

Niharika Konidela dresses up as Alia Bhatt's Gangubai for a costume party

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, September 19, Niharika shared multiple pictures in which she can be seen nailing the white saree and big bindi look as she perfectly replicates Alia perfectly. In the caption, she mentioned, "Channelling Gangu. And if you don’t know already, I LOVE costume parties. P.s. please ignore the monkeys behind me in the last video." Check out her look:

Reacting to her post, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy wrote "Super," while other netizens also dropped comments like, "Omg I thought one second for Alia Bhatt, great," and "awesome" among other things.

Telugu actor Niharika, who is also a television host, made her debut in Oka Manasu in 2016. She grabbed headlines last year owing to her wedding with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in January. The star-studded ceremony was attended by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and other famous personalities.

Dropping the couple's official wedding pictures on Instagram, Niharika penned a goofy caption teasing her husband. She wrote,"I promise not to miss any opportunity to make you laugh just like this. (Even if it means I have to hit you) there’s no going back now. Hi, chay."

Meanwhile, Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The actor was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and more. She has films like Jee Le Zaraa as well as Gal Gadot co-starrer Heart Of Stone in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TEBA_BOLLY/ @NIHARIKAKONIDELA)