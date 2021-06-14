Last Updated:

Nithiin's Wife Shalini Celebrates 'Jayam' Actor's 19 Yrs In Industry: 'Happy 19 Husband'

Nithiin's wife Shalini recently took to her Instagram to share a collage of Nithiin for completing19 years in the film industry. She also penned a note for him.

nithiin

Nithiin is celebrating his 19 years in the entertainment industry. The actor, who made his debut with the Telugu film Jayam in 2002, became a successful face in the Telugu industry. Nithiin's wife Shalini recently took to her Instagram handle to cheer for her husband with a hilarious caption.

Nithiin's wife Shalini wishes him for 19 years in the industry

Nithiin's wife Shalini recently took to her Instagram handle to share a collage of Nithiin as he clocks 19 years in the entertainment industry. She also penned a funny caption to wish her husband and called these 19 years his teen years. She wrote, "Happy 19 husband 🤍 Enjoy the last of your teen years and Welcome to adulthood 😋 You have been an inspiration to many ❤️ May your next years be the best of your life :) Wishing you lots of great work ahead :) #19yearsintheindustry".

Nithiin celebrates 19 years of his debut film

South Indian actor Nithiin took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 19 years of his debut film Jayam. He wrote a caption addressing his journey in the industry. He also thanked the director of the film Teja for believing in him. He wrote, "#JAYAM completes 19 years today. The journey of this movie will always be the most unforgettable memory😇😇 The immense support and love spread through my fans is immeasurable, a big thanks to all of them for believing in me❤️🤗 and special mention to the director, Teja Sir #muchlove always 🤗☺️".

Several fans came forward to congratulate the actor for completing 19 years in the industry. While some fans congratulated Nithiin, others wrote that Jayam was one of their favourite films. Some claimed that they are Nithiin's biggest fan. Here's how fans reacted to Nithiin's post.

Details about Nithiin and Shalini's wedding

Nithiin and Shalini tied the knot after being in a relationship for years. The couple exchanged vows in July 2020, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends. They were set to marry in April 2020, in Dubai. However, due to the global pandemic, Nithiin chose to marry the love of his life at his farm and began the wedding festivities in Hyderabad.

