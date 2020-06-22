Nithya Menen Talks About Her Lockdown Schedule, Spills The Beans About Upcoming Films

In a recent tête-à-tête conversation with an entertainment portal, Nithya Menen revealed that she is utilising the COVID-19 lockdown time to return to writing and reading, which is impossible to pursue due to her busy shooting schedule. She is also rehauling her cupboard, and spending time with her family, revealed the actor. She added the silence and peace around the streets due to the lockdown has been rewarding, reason of which, the Mersal actor has started writing a script which she wished to turn into a feature film soon.

Nithya Menen, last seen in Mysskin's Psycho, has been continuously working for the past few years, and the COVID-19 lockdown has given her time to spend with her family in Bangalore. Nithya Menen also revealed that she is also concentrating on fixing her erratic sleep schedule. She is also looking at setting new health goals during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nithya Menen on her forthcoming movies and resuming shooting

Nithya Menen, who has a slew of movies at different stages of production, is in no hurry to join film sets. Instead, she is planning to wait and analyse the COVID-19 situation before she joins movie sets, as she believed that social distancing on a film set is impossible. Nithya Menen revealed that she has four to five projects in production, one of them is Dhanush starrer for which Nithya seemed excited.

Talking about her role in Dhanush starrer, Nithya said that it is unlike any of her previous characters. Nithya Menen revealed the forthcoming movie with Dhanush was supposed to go on floors in August. However due to COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting was pushed, but Nithya Menen sounded optimistic that the shoot will begin soon.

Nithya Menen on her digital debut with Breathe Season 2

Nithya Menen will soon be making her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's Breathe Season 2. The series star Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Saiyami Kher in the lead. Talking about her digital debut, Nithya said that shooting for the digital series was liberating and refreshing.

She exclaimed OTT as a beautiful medium and said that the medium makes everything content-oriented. The forthcoming series is directed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under his production banner Abundantia Entertainment. The Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020.

