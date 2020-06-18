Ridhi Dogra's Take On COVID-19 Lockdown: 'Was Not A Productivity Contest'

Recently, while talking to a leading news portal, actor Ridhi Dogra talked about economy and survival amid the pandemic. In her conversation, Ridhi Dogra asserted that the COVID-19-induced lockdown was not a productivity contest, where an individual had to show what they can do or feel bad about what they can not. Elaborating about the same, Ridhi Dogra also gave a sneak peek into her self-quarantine.

Ridhi Dogra's take on Coronavirus pandemic

Interestingly, Ridhi Dogra, who has been managing things in her house all alone, said that the three-month-long lockdown was pretty okay for her, apart from the fact that she is not working. Ridhi added that she did not set any pattern during the lockdown days as from cooking, painting, to be a playtime teacher to her nephew, she did everything during. The actor further said that the current situation is not the time to be hard on ourselves. The past couple of months have been a good time for introspection for her, added the actor.

In further conversation, the 34-year-old actor talked about house help, economy and migrants. Adding more to the same, she recalled her house help telling her that they are packing bags to back to their village. Quoting herself 'blessed', she said that even though the economy is going to collapse, it will affect to the people like her less than migrants and house help workers. Concluding her conversation on the same she added that she is glad that more people now think "zyaada nahi chahiye to lead a good life.”

Ridhi Dogra's projects

Talking about the professional front, Ridhi Dogra was last seen in Voot Select's Asur, which also featured Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. The web-series bagged a positive response and praises from the critics. Earlier in January 2020, Ridhi announced her upcoming web-series, A Married Woman, based on a noted book of author Manju Kapoor with the same name. The upcoming web-series will be produced by Alt Balaji and Zee5 Premium.

She rose to fame with Colors TV's Laagi Tujhse Lagan. After this, she shared the screen space with Raqesh Bapat for Star Plus' social-drama serial, titled Maryada...Lekin Kab Tak?. Apart from daily soap operas, Ridhi was also seen performing jaw-dropping stunts in the fifth season of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi.

