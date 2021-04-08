Nithya Menen's Birthday: 5 Telugu-language Songs Of The Actor To Add To Your Playlist

Indian actor and singer Nithya Menen is known for her works in Malayalam language cinema. The actor who made her debut in 2008 with the Malayalam film Akasha Gopuram has also worked in several Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi cinema. Nithya is also well known for her melodious voice. She has given several songs to the Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil industry. The actor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. On Nithya Menen's birthday, here are the actor's five best Telugu language songs.

Hrudayam Kannulatho

Hrudayam Kannulatho is one of the best of Nithya Menen's Telugu songs with co-singer Vijay Prakash. The song is from the Telugu film 100 Days Of Love starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. Hrudayam Kannulatho was penned by Krishna Chaitanya while its music is given by Govind Menon. The song is a pure romantic melody and a fit for a playlist of melodies.

Edho Anukunte

The next song from Nithya Menen's discography is the song Edho Anukunte. The song is sung by Nithya Menen and Deepu. The composer of the song is Kalyani Malik. It is from the film Ala Modalaindi that stars Nani and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film released on January 21, 2011.

Oh Priya Priya

Nithya Menen co-sung the song Oh Priya Priya with Adnan Sami. The song is from the 2012 film Ishq starring Nithiin and Nithya Menen. The song was composed by Anoop Ruben.

Laalijo

Directed by A. R. Rahman, the song Laalijo is a lullaby from the Telugu film 24. The song was penned by Chandrabose while Nithya Menon sang it. The film 24 released on May 6, 2016. The film cast Suriya, Samantha Akkineni, and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a scientist who invents a time travel watch and his enemies who want it.

Hi My Name Is Malini

Nithya Menen sang this song with Kovai Sarala, Harshitha Krishnan, Vidyullekha Raman, and Malavika Manoj. The composers of the song are Arvind and Shankar while the song is penned by Na Muthukumar. Hi My name Is Malini is from the film Malini 22 Palaymkottai.

Promo Image Source: Nithya Menen's Instagram