Nithya Menen's Empowering And Inspiring On-screen Characters; Here's A List

Nithya Menen, the talented actor who faced the camera at a very young age, has now turned into a famous South Indian star. She was also seen in the English film, “The Monkey Who Knew Too Much” where she played a child artist in 1998. Nithya Menen is always been applauded for her stunning, empowering, and inspiring roles. Here, we list down a few such performances-

Nithya Menen's empowering and inspiring roles:

Mission Mangal

In the year 2019, a science fiction film, Mission Mangal was released. It was helmed by Jagan Shakti. Along with Nithya Menon, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Vikram Gokhale also starred in this film. Nithya played the role of a Satellite Engineer named Varsha Pillai in the film.

In this science fiction film, Mission Mangal, Nithya Menen played a pregnant lady who tirelessly works on the project during her pregnancy and successfully completes her work, inspiring others. Mission Mangal was rated 6.5 on IMDB.

O Kadhal Kanmani

O Kadhal Kanmani, also known as OK Kanmani, released in the year 2015. This Tamil-language romance film was penned, helmed and produced by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menon in the lead roles, depicting a young couple in a live-in relationship in Mumbai.

The film, O Kadhal Kanmani was said to be a "reflection of the modern mindset of urban India", which was all about dealing with the issues such as marriage and traditional values. The film and the role of Nithya Menen were inspiring for other girls to take a stand for themselves. The film was rated 7.4 on IMDB.

Myna

Myna was a Kannada film and a romantic drama written and directed by Nagasheka. Myna, the film starring Chetan Kumar along with Nithya Menen won the Filmfare Award for Best Film – Kannada. In this film, Nithya Menen plays the character of a physically challenged girl.

The film was a blockbuster and completed100 days in many centres across Karnataka. Nithya Menen’s performance was well praised by the critics. Myna was rated 6.9 on IMDB.

Psycho

Psycho, a 2020 release was helmed & penned by Mysskin. The film starring Nithya Menen in the lead role also stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, and debutant Rajkumar Pitchumani. Nithya Menen plays the role of Kamala, who is a handicapped ex-police officer dealing with the case. She, along with her partner finds the psycho man who is on a killing spree and running from the police. Her role of a brave lady ex-police officer was an empowering and inspiring role. Psycho, the film was rated 6.3 on IMDB.

