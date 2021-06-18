Nivin Pauly & Nayanthara's 'Kudukku' Song Adds Comic Touch To Jared Leto's Latest Video

Jared Leto has established himself as a seasoned actor in Hollywood. He is known for his role as Harry Goldfarb in Requiem for a Dream, Joker in Suicide Squad to name a few. In addition to being a well-known actor, he is also known for his exceptional photobombing skills. The American Psycho actor has photobombed numerous celebrities like Anne Hathway, Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Lopez, Diane Kruger, throughout these years. Jared Leto took to Instagram to share a collage video of all his photobombing moments. But that's just not it, the video is further memorable because of the choice of track used in it.

Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara's Kudukku song sets the fun tone for Jared Leto's video

Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara played the lead roles in the 2019 romantic comedy film Love Action Drama. The Malayalam movie featured a fun dance number Kudukku sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The song has over 17 Million views on YouTube. This hit party number has served as the background score for Jared Leto's latest Instagram video. The video is a collection of Jared's photobombing images from the red carpet. Jared shared the video from a fan account that originally made the video. The song further adds a comical touch to the infamous photos.

The comments section on Jared Leto's Instagram post is filled with comments in Malayalam. Fans who recognised the song expressed their joy at this unexpected virtual mashup. One fan commented "Did I just hear Malayalam?", whereas the other said, "My jaw dropped hearingg kudukku". Friends of the actor also commented complimented Jared's photobomb skills.

A look at Nivin Pauly's movies

Nivin Pauly is a popular actor, primarily working in the Malayalam film industry. He has delivered hit films like Bangalore Days, Preman, Jacobinte Swaragarajyam, Love Action Drama, Richie, to name a few. He was last seen in the film Moothon. He will next be seen in Thuramukham, Kanaka Kamini Kalaham, and Padavettu. Love Action Drama was the first time that Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara shared the screen space. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience alike.

(Image: Jared Leto and Nivin Pauly's Instagram)

