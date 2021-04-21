Nivin Pauly Announces Packup Of 'Mahaveeryar', Pens Special Appreciation Note For Team

Nivin Pauly and his team have successfully completed the shooting of his upcoming movie Mahaveeryar. The Mollywood actor has posted a special thanks to the entire team of Mahaveeryar in an Instagram post with a picture of a clapboard with the movie name written on top and the words "PACKED UP" declaring the wrap up of the shoot. The clapboard marked the date April 20, 2021, as the official date of the end of shooting for Mahaveeryar.

He credited the director Abrid Shine in the post along with his co-stars Lal, Shanvi Srivastava, Siddique and Asif Ali among others. The actor posted a special thank you to the entire technical team in the caption including Chandra Mohan Selvaraj, Anees Nadodi, Melwy, Ishan Chabra and others. He also thanked his fellow producer Shaman PS in the appreciation post.

Nivin Pauly thanks the Mahaveeryar team as the movie's shoot gets completed

Nivin Pauly's fans joined him in celebration of the joyous occasion. He also received a special wish from Mr Universe 2019, Chitharesh Natesan. Pauly's fans expressed how they were eagerly waiting for the release of the movie in theatres and sent their congratulations for the wrap-up of the movie. They also dropped hearts emojis and fire emojis in the comment section of the post. Nivin Pauly's picture received more than 59,000 likes.

The team of Mahaveeryar had announced the traditional pooja ceremony and the list of the star cast members of the movie in a separate official handle of the movie. They announced that the movie had gone on floors in Rajasthan on February 25, 2021. The movie was completely shot during the pandemic. The movie's Instagram page too announced the pack up and said that they had successfully completed filming even after being surrounded by the fear of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nivin Pauly's upcoming movies in 2021

Aside from Mahaveeryar, Nivin Pauly is expecting the release of his film Thuramukham in 2021. Currently, the movie is in its post-production stage. Thuramukham is set to be a historical drama film helmed by Rajeev Ravi and written by Gopan Chidambaram. Actors Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, Sudev Nair, Darshana Rajendran, and many others will be seen in the supporting role in the movie.

(Promo Image Source: Nivin Pauly Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.