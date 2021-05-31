Nivin Pauly Shares 'beautiful Memories' As 'Bangalore Day' Clocks In 7 Long Years

Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days which released in 2014 clocked in seven years on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Actor Nivin Pauly recently took to Instagram to share a happy post as he reminisces the good times as Bangalore Days completed 7 years. The actor shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film and penned a sweet note. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nivin Pauly shared a happy throwback picture where he along with Nithya Menon and Dulquer Salmaan are posing for the camera. The trio can be seen sitting at the back of an open bright yellow car and are all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Nivin is seen sporting a dark green polo t-shirt and blue jeans. Nithya, on the other hand, donned a white printed top and a pair of denims, while Dulquer wore a printed black t-shirt. The next picture shows him having a conversation with the director.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “7 years of #BangaloreDays!! 😊😊😊. Thank you @anjalimenonfilms for the beautiful memories”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded them and their roles in the film, while some could not stop going gaga over the pictures. One of the users wrote, “aww. These pics are gems. Truly love it”. Another user wrote,” My favourite movie”. Some users also commented with many emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days is a romantic comedy-drama film penned and helmed by Anjali Menon. The movie features an ensemble cast of Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Isha Talwar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The plot revolves around a thrilling adventure about three cousins, Aju, Divya, and Kuttan, who travel to Bangalore to dream, discover, and explore. The film was released on May 30, 2014, in 205 theatres across India, making it one of the largest releases for a Malayalam film and it also received positive reviews.

Image: Nivin Pauly Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.