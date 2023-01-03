Nivin Pauly's Transformed Physique Attracts Tony Stark Comparison

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly recently caught people's attention after a picture of his drastic weight loss went viral on social media. Nivin's close friend and fellow actor Aju Varghese shared the actor's transformation pictures on his Instagram handle, on Tuesday.

Aju's post was soon flooded with reactions from 'The Bangalore Days' actor's fans. Some fans even went as far as to compare the actor with Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel character Tony stark aka Ironman.

Check out Nivin's transformation picture below:



Here are a few screenshots of the comments shared by Nivin Pauly's fans, where they compare him to Tony Stark:



Nivin was trolled and body shamed

Pauly initially put on weight for his roles in movies like 'Hey Jude' and 'Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.' The actor then continued to appear in numerous other films without shedding the extra weight. This led to the actor experiencing constant body shaming and online trolling.

Nivin also experienced some turbulence and a significant downturn in his professional life for two years. None of his movies seemed to be successful.

His most recent film, 'Saturday Night,' received negative reviews from critics and performed poorly at the box office. 'Mahaveeryar' and 'Padavettu,' two of his other films, also met the same fate.

Nivin's next silver screen appearance will be in filmmaker Ram's Tamil film 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai,' co-starring Anjali. This will mark the actor's comeback in Kollywood after five years. 'Richie' was Nivin's last Tamil movie in the year 2017.