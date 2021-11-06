No Hindi Theatrical Release For Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa'?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has become one of the most anticipated films of the year, with fans waiting to witness its pan-India release. However, the makers are reportedly deciding to skip the film's Hindi release in the theatres, with a final decision still pending. The final leg of the film is being concluded in an intense shooting schedule in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun had been trying to expand his presence in the North Indian and other South Indian markets, however, neither Sukumar nor the producer Mythri Movie Makers have elaborate plans on releasing the film in Hindi. As per various reports, the film's Hindi dubbing rights were sold to their regular distributor, known for streaming Hindi versions of famous Tamil flicks. The deal was struck when at an early stage when the film wasn't planned in two parts or as a pan India project. Now, the film's theatrical release is not sitting well with the distributor, putting the makers in a fix.

'Pushpa' to skip a Hindi theatrical release?

Despite several rounds of intense discussions, neither the producer nor the distributor has come to any consensus. Reports further state that Allu Arjun has entered the scene and is trying to renegotiate things between the two parties. He is also in talks with theatre owners in the north to mark the film's big release.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. It will be released on December 17, 2021. Moreover, the film's second instalment will commence shooting after Allu Arjun finishes another film next year. In the upcoming film, Allu Arjun will be playing the titular role of Pushpa Raj, while Fahadh Faasil portrays the role of a cop named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the powerful antagonist.

As per reports, the film is based on real-life incidents about red sandalwood smugglers prevalent in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. It also stars actors like Sunil, Anasuya, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Deepak Shetty, and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles. The film also marks the reunion of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun, after their collabs for blockbuster films like Arya and Arya 2.

(Image: @Alluarjunonline/Instagram)