Rashmika Mandanna Pens Note About Her Character Srivalli From Upcoming Film 'Pushpa'

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun. As the movie inches towards its release, Rashmika took to her Instagram and penned down a note about her character Srivalli from the movie. The actor also announced the release date of the third single Saami Saami as she wrote about her character.

Rashmika Mandanna pens note about her different characters

Announcing the release date of Saami Saami, the third single from the much-awaited movie Pushpa, Rashmika shared a poster of the song featuring herself with Allu Arjun. While sharing the poster, the 25-year-old actor wrote, "I sometimes wonder how we do what we do...doing such different characters...Being such different people..just doing such different things..this is not me..this is SRIVALLI And I'm proud to be living as her BECAUSE she is absolute fire! Stay Tuned!" Saami Saami, the third single from the movie will be released on October 28.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is an upcoming Telugu action thriller film directed by Sukumar. The movie is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The movie stars Allu Arjun in the lead role alongside Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut and Rashmika Mandanna. The first part of the film is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021, with the second part in 2022.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her debut in Bollywood through the spy thriller movie Mission Majnu. The movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role alongside Mandanna. She will next be seen in the comedy-drama movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, the movie will mark Rashmika's second project in Bollywood.

Rashmika Mandanna on her Bollywood debut

Rashmika Mandanna had previously spoken to ANI about her first Bollywood movie Mission Majnu. She said, "Firsts are always the most special, and Mission Majnu being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people."

Mandanna added, "In the first narration itself I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not, for now, I'd not have done this character again or later on it's one of those roles. It's a now or never kinda character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts- from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors."

(Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)