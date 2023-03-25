NTR 30: Jr NTR Starrer Joined By Hollywood Action Director Kenny Bates

NTR Jr's team is back with an interesting update for all fans eagerly waiting to hear about the actor's next film, NTR 30. NTR 30's team has expanded and now boasts of Oscar-winning action director Kenny Bates as a part of the technical lineup. Kenny Bates is all set to join director Kortala Siva to deliver on the high expectations the much-anticipated film is riding on.

Kenny Bates joins the team

Action director Kenny Bates has been associated with over 150 projects across his career. Some of these have been big productions like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Transformers, Rambo III and The Italian Job. Bates will now be joining forces with Kortala Siva to craft NTR 30. While Kortala Siva remains the director, Kenny Bates will assume charge of the meticulously choreographed action sequences of the film.

Mission Impossible fame action director Kenny Bates on board for #NTR30 pic.twitter.com/TRcjEfEO5V — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 25, 2023

The picture shows Kenny Bates, Kortala Siva, production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer R Rathnavelu in deep discussion, presumably choreographing a scene, involving a ship as is indicated by the miniature setup. A source close to the filmmaker said, “Director Koratala Siva is leaving no stone unturned to ensure NTR 30 is the biggest and best film. While he has already been working for more than a year with his dream team on this project, Kenny Bates will be a bonus to this project.”

All about NTR 30

NTR 30 is NTR Jr and Kortala Siva's second collaboration after 2016 release Janatha Garage. The film recently hosted its muhurat shot puja marking the commencement of NTR 30's principal photography. The film will be Janhvi Kapoor's Tollywood debut as she stars alongside NTR Jr.

The film also reportedly stars Saif Ali Khan in a negative role. Anirudh Ravichander is set to score the music, with R Rathnavelu stepping in as the DOP in tow with Sreekar Prasad as the editor. Produced by Hari Krishna K and Sudhakar Mikkilineni, NTR 30 is eyeing a release on 5 April 2024.