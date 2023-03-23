NTR 30: NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, Kortala Siva, Rajamouli Attend Muhurtham Ceremony

Koratala Siva's directorial NTR 30's muhurtham ceremony was held today (March 22). The film's lead stars NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor attended the ceremony. At the event, NTR Jr wore a white shirt teamed with blue denim and a black cap, Janhvi looked pretty in a green silk kanjivaram saree. Several hashtags have been trending on social media as the much-awaited film has finally been launched.

As soon as the RRR actor arrived at the event, he greeted Janhvi. The duo performed puja and aarti at the ceremony. Janhvi had a funny moment when she wasn't able to break the coconut and had a hearty laugh.

Take a look at the photos from the ceremony:

RRR director SS Rajamouli also attended the event. He wore a green polo T-shirt teamed with black jeans. NTR Jr hugged the filmmaker. He also sat down with him and had a conversation. The filmmaker also performed the puja. Rajamouli also had a small talk with Janhvi. Later, Rajamouli also gave a clap, marking the commencement of the shoot.

Apart from Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam and Prashanth Neel also arrived at NTR 30 launch ceremony.

About NTR 30

NTR 30 is touted to be an action film. The film's motion poster was revealed in May last year which featured a man, NTR Jr, wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop. A few boats could also be seen sailing in the midst of violent sea waves. The film is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

Take a look at the film's poster:

Moreover, NTR Jr will also be seen in Prashanth's Neel next which is tentatively titled NTR 31. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen in Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi.