Odia Actor Ajit Das' Demise: Actors Anubhav, Archita, Others Mourn Loss Of The Veteran

Veteran Odia actor Ajit Das passed away at a private hospital on Sunday, August 13. He was 71 years old. According to PTI report, the Odia actor was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital on September 1. However, the reason for the Odia actor's demise is still unknown. According to Odisha state's rule, the identity of a COVID-19 patient cannot be revealed until it is declared by the government or local authorities or by the patient concerned.

Ollywood mourns Ajit Das' demise

Popular Odia actors like Anubhav Mohanty, Archita Sahu, and others mourned the death of the veteran star. "God shouldn’t have been this merciless this year. Lost a father/teacher like person #AjitDas dada today I sincerely pray for his good soul," (sic) wrote Anubhav Mohanty online expressing his sadness.

Meanwhile, Archita Sahu shared a few pictures with the actor and said, "Ollywood lost another legend." (sic)

God shouldn’t have been this merciless this year. Lost a father/teacher like person #AjitDas dada today😔🙏🏻

I sincerely pray for his good soul🙏🏻

Will miss you Dada😔🙏🏻

PC: #SarthakMusic pic.twitter.com/Tt9ElmdT6s — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) September 13, 2020

Remembering college days with Ajit sir ,You are more than a teacher ,will miss you Sir 🙏#AjitDas #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/JQYn7TpOz0 — samaresh routray (@samareshroutray) September 14, 2020

Deeply shocked by the news of Ollywood veteran actor Ajit Das Sir's passing away🙏🏻 Rest in peace sir🙏🏻💐Deepest condolences to the family 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PbvHVjNKZe — VARSHA PRIYADARSHINI (@VarshaPriyadar3) September 13, 2020

Speechless....what more 2020 will see. Great loss to our ollywood industry. Veteran actor Ajit Das sir is no more ....RIP🙏 #Ollywood #Actor pic.twitter.com/EMUFVQV4vA — Anu Choudhury (@AnuChoudhury2) September 13, 2020

Ajit Das, a National School of Drama graduate has acted in more than 60 Odia films. Ajit Das started his acting career with Sindura Bindu (1976). In a long-acting career spanning decades, the Odia actor has featured in movies like Hakim Babu (1985), Tunda Baida (1987), among others. The popular Odia actor's last film was Ishq Puni Thare (2018). Ajit Das has died barely two months after the demise of another acclaimed actor Bijay Mohanty.

