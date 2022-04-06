'Oh My Dog': Suriya's Home Production Gets OTT Release Date; Know All About Film

Superstar Suriya is all set to release his home production project Oh My Dog on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in April. The family entertainer, which has been written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam, will get a digital release on April 21, 2022, across 240 countries and territories.

Bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika's banner of 2D Entertainment, Oh My Dog narrates the heartfelt tale of a young boy named Arjun, and a blind puppy named Simba. It is set against the backdrop of Ooty. The film's ensemble cast includes three generating ot the real-life family - Vijayakumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay alongside Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.

Suriya's home production Oh My Dog gets an OTT release date

Announcing the film's release date via his social media, the Jai Bhim star wrote, "Oreo, Waffle, Jo and I, bring to you #OhMyDogOnPrime a film from our hearts to yours, on 21 April." He also dropped a poster from the film showcasing the characters treading with the dog against an animated backdrop. Take a look.

The film is said to exclusively premiere across India in the languages Tamil and Telugu, apart from its overseas release. Rajasekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S.R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies are the film's co-producers, while Gopinath is on board as the cinematographer. The film comes as a part of the four-film deal between Prime Video and 2D Entertainment. Vijay's son Arnav will be making his acting debut with the film.

The project's official synopsis reads-

"It’s a film that every child and family will love to watch, enjoy and relate to; the plot delves into their world of desires, priorities, caring, courage, victory, disappointments, friendship, sacrifice, unconditional love and loyalty."

While Arun Vijay was last seen in Karthick Naren's Mafia: Chapter 1, Mahima Nambiar's last appearance was in the project Asuraguru.

Meanwhile, Suriya will be seen alongside Krithi Shetty in the tentatively titled project Suriya 41. The upcoming Bala directorial will reportedly see Suriya in a double role. According to Pinkvilla, one of Suriya's avatars will be that of a commoner, while the other one is a deaf and mute person.