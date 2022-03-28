'Suriya 41': Makers Announce Krithi Shetty As Female Lead Opposite Suriya As Shoot Begins

Makers of Suriya's tentatively tilted project Suriya 41 have officially welcomed Krithi Shetty as the female lead in the upcoming Bala directorial.

The film, which went on floors today (March 28), marks the Jai Bhim star and filmmaker Bala's collaboration after 20 years. While speculations about Krithi's association with the film were rife, makers have now confirmed the same as they took to social media to introduce her as the female lead.

Krithi Shetty to star opposite Suriya in 'Suriya 41'

Taking to their Twitter handle on Monday, March 28, Suriya's production banner 2D Entertainment dropped a picture of Shetty and wrote in the caption, "We are happy to welcome the gorgeous and talented @IamKrithiShetty onboard #Suriya41! (sic))" Krithi also shared the same via her social media handles. Take a look.

Makers also revealed other cast and crew members, including Mamitha Baiju, editor Satish Suriya, music director GV Prakash Kumar among others. The film's shoot started off with a pooja at Kanyakumari, with Suriya also sharing a special post to mark the film's beginning. Sharing a picture with the director, he wrote, "Been waiting for #directorbala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #suriya41 (sic)".

Fans flocked to the comments section and wished the actor ahead of the upcoming project. One wrote, "Waiting for this one! All the best sir", while another mentioned, "Award material is getting ready". A third user wrote, "again a blockbuster Thalaiva (sic)".

According to Pinkvilla, Suriya will reportedly be seen essaying a double role in the project. One of his avatars will be that of a commoner, while the other character will be that of a deaf and mute person. The actor and director duo have previously come together for the 2001 film Nandha as well as the 2003 flick Pithamagan. Names of actors like Keerthy Suresh and Atharvaa have also popped up for playing crucial roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Krithi Shetty will also be seen alongside Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinisetty among others in director N. Lingusamy's upcoming action film The Warriorr. It is gearing up to release on 14 July 2022.

(Image: @Krithi.Shetty_Official/@Actorsuriya/Instagram)