On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Kamal Haasan, Madhavan, Adnan Sami pay tributes

Considered the ‘Father of the Nation’, Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy is honoured not just in India, but across the world. A testimony of this were the tributes in his memory on his death anniversary on Saturday. Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan and Adnan Sami were among those who honoured him on the day, also celebrated as Martyrs' Day.

Film celebrities on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

Kamal Haasan had starred in and directed-produced a film based on the assassination of Gandhi, Hey Ram, which were the leader’s last words.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief hoped that people lead the 'Gandhi way' in pursuing big ambitions.

In his tweet in Tamil, the actor-politician wrote:

“Let us honour the memory of Gandhiji who showed 'my life is my message' and illuminated the world through his powerful message. There can be no greater alternative than to live and pursue big ambitions the Gandhi way.”

'என் வாழ்க்கையே என் செய்தி' என வாழ்ந்து உலகிற்கு ஒளியூட்டிய காந்தியாரின் நினைவைப் போற்றுவோம். உயர்ந்த லட்சியங்களை எட்ட காந்திய வழியை விட பலம் மிக்க பிறிதொன்றில்லை. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 30, 2021

Adnan Sami also posted Gandhi’s last words 'Hey Ram' to pen his tribute to leader.

R Madhavan sought help for a leprosy charitable foundation, highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s efforts for the patients grappling with the disease.

Mahatma Gandhi worked tirelessly for betterment of the #leprosy-affected. On #Gandhiji’s martyrdom day you too can #help such people through https://t.co/nin4nd4X8u #donate — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 30, 2021

India marked the 73rd death anniversary of Gandhi, who played one of the major roles in India achieving Independence from the British.

Gandhi had been assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House on January 30, 1948.

Other tributes for 'Bapu' included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, among others.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love," tweeted President Kovind.

PM Modi honoured Gandhi, "His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian."

