Mahatma Gandhi Statue Desecrated In US Central Park; India Condemns 'despicable' Act

In yet another shocking case of vandalism on India's founding fathers, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Central park of California was vandalized and desecrated by unknown miscreants on Thursday.

The 6-ft tall, 294 kg bronze statue of Gandhi which stood in the Central Park of the US city of Davis was severed, broken, and ripped from the base, triggering massive outrage among Indian-Americans, who have demanded that the officials investigate it as an act of hate crime.

The desecrated statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found by a park employee in the wee hours of January 27. Investigators are unsure of when exactly the statue was torn down. It has been removed and stored in a safe place for evaluation. The incident took place just days before the 73rd death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which was donated by the Government of India to the city of Davis in 1916, was installed by the city council four years ago amidst protests from anti-India organizations.

'Despicable act against icon of peace': India

India strongly condemns the malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday, adding that its embassy in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Dept of State for a thorough investigation and appropriate action.

The MEA further stated that the Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with the City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities.

"Mayor of Davis deeply regretted the incident and informed that they have initiated an investigation. The US Department of State has conveyed that this act of vandalism is unacceptable and expressed the hope that perpetrators will be brought to justice as quickly as possible," the Foreign Ministry said.

