On Naga Chaitanya's Birthday; Nagarjuna Unveils 'Bangarraju' Teaser; Says 'Love You Ra'

Naga Chaitanya's birthday came with a big announcement, as his father Nagarjuna unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Bangarraju. The film is extra special to the father-son duo as it marks their on-screen reunion after a gap of five years.

The clip opens up with Nagarjuna's picture hung on the wall, and then directly pans to Naga Chaitanya's strutting in a stylish avatar as he seats himself on a Royal Enfield motorcycle. The quirky backdrop music and the actor's intriguing look as Chinna Bangarraju set the stage for his never seen before avatar on screen.

Teaser of Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju released

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 23, superstar Nagarjuna shared the minute-long clip and wrote," "Presenting our (Naga's character's name) on his birthday. Love you ra." Take a look.

On Monday, November 22, Chaitanya's first look from the film was revealed, leaving fans intrigued with his fancy avatar. The film comes as a sequel to the 2016 superhit Soggade Chinni Nayana, wherein Nagarjuna played a similar role. It marks their second collaboration after the 2014 Telugu fantasy drama Manam. Apart from the aforementioned duo, the film also stars Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty as female leads.

It is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. The music is being composed by Anup Rubens, while Satyanand is in charge of penning the screenplay.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will also be collaborating with Vikram Kumar for the movie Thank You. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut through the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie has Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles and is a remake of the critically acclaimed movie Forrest Gump.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Love Story actor also revealed that he will be making his OTT debut with a horror web series for Amazon Prime Video.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BANGARRAJUFILM)