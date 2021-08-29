On Nagarjuna's Birthday, Daughter-in-law Samantha Pens Sweet Wish; Chiranjeevi Hails Star

Nagarjuna turns 62 on Sunday and the day was marked by his fans, family as well as his industry colleagues. From heartwarming messages, posts celebrating his legacy to throwback pictures, there were some special moments. His daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni, former co-stars like Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar and other celebrities like Chiranjeevi showered their love on the Criminal star.

Wishes pour in for Nagarjuna on 62nd birthday

Samantha shared that she did not have words to describe her respect for the veteran. Calling him a 'phenomena', the Family Man 2' star wished him good health and happiness, today and always.

No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama🤗☺️♥️ — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2021

Veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi called Nagarjuna an ' ultra-cool guy' who took life as it came and made 'most of each moment'. He also praised him for 'constantly experimenting and pushing boundaries' and thanked him for being a dear friend always.

An ultra cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes most of each moment. An Actor who is constantly experimenting and pushing boundaries. And Most of All a dear Friend to have for all times and forever,dearest @iamnagarjuna A Very Happy 💐Birthday to you!🎂 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 29, 2021

Kajal Aggarwal wished Nagarjuna by unveiling the poster of the movie, The Ghost, on which she is working with the birthday boy.

Radikaa Sarathkumar and Khushbu Sundar dropped selfies with their former co-star. The latter called him a 'handsome, swashbuckling wonderful soul'.

Happy birthday dearest @iamnagarjuna wishes for the best always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RYfApYN1Bu — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) August 29, 2021

Wishing the ever so handsome, swashbuckling wonderful soul @iamnagarjuna a very happy birthday. Have a great n a wonderful healthy happy year ahead Nag. Much love 🎂🎂💐🤗❤😍 pic.twitter.com/2trw55RuQo — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) August 29, 2021

Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu and Ravi Teja extended their good wishes. While the former wished him happiness, good health and fulfillment, the latter called him one of the most humble people he had met.

Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna! Wishing you happiness, great health and fulfillment always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 29, 2021

Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I've known @iamnagarjuna 😊 Be your charming self always! — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 29, 2021

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence credited Nagarjuna for his decision to turn a filmmaker. He stated that he will always be grateful for the opportunity he had given him in a 'mass movie' while also praying for his good health and peace.

Happy birthday Nagarjuna babu. I’m a director today only because of you. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity you gave me in mass movie. I pray Ragavendra Swamy for your good health and peace 🙏🏼 @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/H2uBlbWixg — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 29, 2021

Nagarjuna's movie posters unveiled on birthday

Meanwhile, makers of Nagarjuna movies celebrated the occasion by unveiling the posters of his upcoming movies. Nagarjuna was seen twisting his moustache with swag in an all-white traditional avatar in a heaven-like setting in the poster of Bangaraju. The film had been announced recently and he is paired alongside son Naga Chaitanya in the movie.

The other major announcement of the day was The Ghost. After teasing a half body glimpse of a man with a bloodied sword a few days back, the person was revealed to be Nagarjuna as a group of men pleaded for mercy.