On Sai Pallavi's Birthday, Rana Daggubati, Nani, Keerthy Suresh & Others Extend Wishes

Actor Sai Pallavi rang in her 29th birthday yesterday, i.e. May 9, 2021. To make her special day even more special, fans as well as several of her celebrity pals from the Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam film industries took to social media to extend sweet birthday wishes to the Paava Kadhaigal star. On Sai Pallavi's birthday, while her Shyam Singha Roy co-star Nani unveiled her character poster from their upcoming Telugu film, her Virata Parvam co-star Rana Daggubati shared a photo with Sai from their highly-anticipated period drama to wish her a "Happy Birthday". Take a look at the list of celebrities who wished the Athiran actor on her 29th birthday below:

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are all set to share the screen space in director Venu Udugula's upcoming Telugu period drama, Virata Parvam. Thus, to wish his beloved co-star on her 29th birthday, the Baahubali star took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph of himself with Sai from their upcoming film and wrote, "Happiest birthday to you @saipallavi.senthamarai!!". For the unversed, the picture from Virata Parvam was first unveiled by Rana in the Ugadi poster of Virata Parvam, back in January this year.

Check out Rana Daggubati's Instagram post below:

Nani

Yet another Sai Pallavi's movie, titled Shyam Singha Roy, with actor Nani is all set to release this year. Thus, on the occasion of Sai's birthday, her co-star Nani unveiled her character poster from their upcoming supernatural thriller film on Instagram. Along with sharing her Shyam Singha Roy poster, he wrote, "His (red-heart emoji) #ShyamSinghaRoy Happy birthday Chinni gaaru @saipallavi.senthamarai".

Check out Nani's Instagram post below:

Keerthy Suresh

Soon after Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy poster was unveiled by Nani, her contemporary Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram Stories to react to the same. Along with sharing her reaction to the poster, she also wished her celebrity pal on her birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday @saipallavi.senthamarai". Showering heaps of praise on Sai's newly-launched poster, Keerthy added, "You look stunning in Shyam Singha Roy. Can't wait! All the Best. #HBDSaiPallavi (sic)".

Check out Keerthy Suresh's Instagram Story below:

Take a look at other celebrities who wished Sai Pallavi on her birthday:

Happy birthday gorgeous..! @Sai_Pallavi92 May you be blessed with all things wonderful.. lots of love 🤗🤗 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) May 9, 2021

#HBDSaiPallavi happy birthday to the natural beauty , multi talented , hardworking @Sai_Pallavi92 😍 biggest fan of your dance , inspiring 🙏🤩 wishing you the great year ahead 🎂 — Athulyaa Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) May 9, 2021

Blazing guns and true talent today, unbelievably self made and heartthrobs of millions. Wishing dearest @TheDeverakonda a Happy birthday and @Sai_Pallavi92 delightful day !

May you go places and in every Indians heart ❤️ God bless 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ao4cDU76VP — PVP (@PrasadVPotluri) May 9, 2021

