On Suriya's 46th Birthday, Etharkkum Thunindhavan Makers Release 3 'first Look' Posters

On the occasion of Tamil actor Suriya's 46th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, which was tentatively called Suriya 40, revealed its title along with three new posters showcasing the star in a rugged look. The film, which will be titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan is being helmed by Pandiraj of Pasanga fame and it marks the director's first collaboration with Suriya. The filmmakers had released the first-look video of the star on their twitter handle on Thursday night.

Suriya's upcoming action flick to release this year

Sun Pictures, the makers of the movie, on July 23 have revealed three posters of Etharkkum Thunindhavan in which the actor can be seen in an intense and chiselled look as he poses amid a big pile of dead bodies with a sword covered in blood. Apart from, Suriya, Priyanka Arul Mohan (Gang Leader fame) will play a leading role. The movie, whose music has been done by D. Imman, is slated to release later this year.

In the first look teaser video uploaded by Suriya yesterday, one can see the actor wearing a lungi [wrap on] and a shirt. His hair is kept long and he can be seen sporting a beard as well. The video clip also shows him flaunting an intense look on his face as he carries a sword with him, making him look like the ultimate warrior. From the looks of it, the movie seems like a rural entertainer with action elements in it. The shoot of the movie had been previously halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions induced by it. According to several reports, the makers decided to resume shooting in Chennai, giving time for the cast and crew to get themselves vaccinated. They will soon leave for Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Suriya has kept himself busy with a lineup of projects. Suriya’s another upcoming film with Vetrimaaran is titled Vaadivasal, which is based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It is a story based on a bull and the one who captures it. Suriya will also be seen in the Gautham Menon segment of Netflix’s upcoming Tamil anthology, Navarasa.

Celebrities pour in wishes as Suriya turns 46

As the Tamil superstar turned 46 on July 23, wishes have been pouring in for the star from his fans, brother Karthi and colleagues including Radikaa, Manjima Mohan, Soori, among others. His younger brother Karthi took to his Twitter account as he wished him on his special day with a tribute. Have a look at his post.

Loved this tribute to the man who is my inspiration. #Suriya



Happy birthday pa!https://t.co/wL3kQUUt1S — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) July 23, 2021

Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar also shared a post with the actor on his birthday. Uploading a throwback picture with the actor from the launch of a film, she wished the star strength and happiness.

Happy birthday dear @Suriya_offl more strength and happiness to you always❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FIlUTpWO9k — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) July 23, 2021

Other celebrities like Nivin Pauly, Manjima Mohan, Arun Vijay, Vikram Prabhu and producer Prasad V Potluri took to social media to wish him on the occasion.

(IMAGE- SUN PICTURES/TWITTER)

