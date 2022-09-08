Onam 2022: Mammootty, Mohanlal & More South Artists Extend Wishes To Fans

On the auspicious occasion of Onam, while many netizens dropped glimpses of their celebration on social media, they received heartfelt wishes from their favourite South movie stars including Mammootty, Mohanlal and many others. Even R Madhavan left his fans in bliss as he posted a picture of himself with warm Onam wishes.

Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran & more wish fans on Onam 2022

Actor Mammootty recently took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of himself wearing a traditional blue and white attire while sending his heartiest Onam wishes to all. Take a look-

Even Mohanlal extended his wishes to the fans on behalf of his Alone team by unveiling the poster of the film in which he can be seen standing in a dark corridor. He even shared the poster of his film Monster and wished everyone on behalf of the movie team.

Wishing all of you a prosperous and colourful Onam from Team #Alone pic.twitter.com/3FEghpWufN — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 8, 2022

Team #Monster wishing you a beautiful Onam filled with love and happiness! pic.twitter.com/SEwWHtIf8A — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 8, 2022

Moreover, actor R Madhavan posted a selfie of himself on Twitter with a note that read, “Wish you all a very HAPPY ONAM!!!” Prithviraj Sukumaran left his fans in awe as he posted his family picture and wished his daughter on her eighth birthday. Along with the birthday note, he even extended Onam wishes to everyone from his entire family. The caption read, “To the 8th year of Daada’s biggest blockbuster, and Mamma and Daada’s forever sunshine! We hope and pray you continue to be as inquisitive, as adventurous and as loving of the world as you are! We are proud of the little human you’ve become and you will always be our biggest joy! Happy 8th Ally And a very happy Onam to all of you from Ally, Supriya and Me!” (sic) Take a look at what the actor posted on Instagram-

Image: Twitter/@mammukka