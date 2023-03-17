Naatu Naatu Singer Kaala Bhairava Credits RRR Team For Success In Heartfelt Note

Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava penned a heartfelt note thanking fans and the RRR team for his success. He took to social media and expressed his gratitude to the people who gave him the opportunity to perform on the Oscars stage. The singer also gave "complete" credit for his success to RRR director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravaani, choreographer Prem Rakshith, producer SS Karthikeya, his mother, and his aunt.

Sharing the note on Twitter, he wrote, "I want to share something with you all. I feel extremely grateful for having had the invaluable opportunity of representing team RRR and performing at the Oscars for the best original song category. On that note, I want to share with you that it's only because of a few people who directly or indirectly, but 'completely' are the reason for me getting this priceless opportunity which I personally feel is far beyond how much I actually deserve! @ssrajamouli Baba, Naanna, @premrakshith_choreographer Master, @sskarthikeya Anna, Amma and Peddhamma."

"It's because of their hard work and workmanship that the song has reached all parts of the world and is making people dance globally and that's how I got this chance. Also, regarding the glorious run in the USA - Dylan, Josh, and the whole team with their persistent efforts and dedication, made this possible. I can and never will forget the fact that I wouldn't have had a chance to have this beautiful experience if not for them. I'm just lucky for being given a share of credit in this because, in reality, the merit is a 100% theirs. Blessed to be even the tiniest part of Team RRR," he added.

Kaala Bhairava issues an apology

A few hours after sharing the note on social media, Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava re-shared it and issued an apology for not mentioning Ram Charan and Jr NTR's names in his post. He said that his message was conveyed wrongly as he was "only" talking about the people who helped him get the opportunity to perform at the Academy Awards stage. He further said that both Ram Charan and Jr NTR are the reason behind the massive global success of Naatu Naatu and RRR.

He wrote, "I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of naatu naatu and RRR itself. I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else. I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I sincerely apologise for my choice of words."

Naatu Naatu made history after winning an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.