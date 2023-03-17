RRR Director SS Rajamouli, Music Composer MM Keeravaani Return Home After Oscar Win

RRR director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravaani returned to motherland after the film's chartbuster song Naatu Naatu scored a big win at Oscars 2023. The duo was snapped at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. A huge crowd of fans gathered outside the venue to welcome them.

Earlier today (March 17), they returned from Los Angeles. While Keeravaani wore a white shirt teamed with beige pants, Rajamouli sported an all-black look. As soon as they stepped outside the airport, they received a rapturous applause.

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Telangana: RRR Director SS Rajamouli and Music composer MM Keeravani reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.



'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR won the #Oscar for the Best Original Song pic.twitter.com/ismDbDAQ3t — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

Jr NTR's arrival at the airport

Jr NTR made his way back to India on March 16. He was snapped at the airport in Hyderabad and spoke about Naatu Naatu's win. He recalled the moment when the hit single's composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award and called it the "best moment."

The win only turned out to be possible because of the love that RRR received from fans throughout the globe and support from the film industry. Seeing MM Keeravani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for showering on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry,' said Jr NTR while speaking to ANI.

Seeing MM Keeravaani & Chandrabose accepting the Oscar award was the best moment. I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for encouraging RRR, this award (Oscar) that we've won has only been possible with the love of the audience & the film industry: Actor Jr NTR pic.twitter.com/jTwLQGceTN — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

RRR song Naatu Naatu which set the world grooving to its infectious beats bagged the Oscar in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The song made history after winning the golden statuette. It was the first-ever Indian production song to win the award in this category.