Oscar-winning ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Producer Guneet Monga Arrives At Mumbai Airport

The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga made her way back to India after her documentary bagged a historic win at the Oscars 2023. The producer arrived at the Mumbai airport and received a warm welcome from her fans. She also flaunted the Oscar trophy.

Earlier today (March 17), Monga stepped out of the airport and was accompanied by her husband Sunny Kapoor. She carried the Oscar statuette along with her. The Pagglait producer wore a camouflaged co-ord set teamed with a black blazer and matching boots. As soon as she arrived, her fans started showering flower petals on her and welcomed her with firecrackers and garlands.

Monga, who was elated with the response blew kisses all around. She even invited her fans to a nearby hotel for a quick photo session.

Take a look at the video here:

The Elephant Whisperers Oscar win

Kartiki Gonsalves's directorial debut The Elephant Whisperers made the entire country proud after winning a golden statuette at the Oscars in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Producer Guneet Monga expressed gratitude to her entire team after bagging the prestigious award.

She shared a video from the award ceremony and said, "Tonight is historic. This is the first Oscar for any Indian production and two women here won, I dedicate this win to 1.4 billion Indians, this for you (Yeh aapke liye hain). We have all manifested this together, this is for my co-producer Achin Jain, the entire team of Sikhya, the entire team of Netflix, Alok, Sarafina, WME, Bash, Sanjana, thank you mom and dad up there, thank you Guruji Shukrana, this would not have been possible without anyone of you. I just want to say to all the women watching, the future is audacious and the future is us and the future is here. Thank you, let's go. Jai Hind."

Take a look at the video here:

Alongside the post, she wrote, "My heart is full of joy, love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. I’m so grateful to the visionary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and to Netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world, believing in us all the way. To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India."

The docu-film scripted history after winning an Oscar in this category.