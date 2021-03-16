Last Updated:

Oscars 2021: Nila Madhab Panda's 'Kalira Atita' Out Of The Oscars Race; Know All About It

Oscars 2021 nominations were revealed and Nila Madhab's Kalira Atita did not make the cut. The director took to Twitter to reveal the news.

oscars 2021

Nila Madhab's Kalira Atita is out of the Oscars 2021 race. The movie was screened at the International Film Festival of India in 2020 where it received several accolades and appreciations. Kalira Atita is Nila Madhab's first film in the Odia language. He took to Twitter to announce the news and congratulated the nominees. He said that he will continue to speak about climate change through his movies.

What Kalira Atita is all about?

Kalira Atita stars Pitobash Tripathy as the protagonist in the film. He plays the role of a man from Satavaya village in Odisha, which has been engulfed by water because of the rising sea level. The man is disillusioned because he survived one cyclone, but he is unaware of the upcoming one.

The movie is inspired by prophecies of Achyutananda Das, a 16-century Saint from Odisha. The movie touches upon the issues of climate change and how people are losing their livelihood and lives because of climate change. It comments about the uncertainty of life, human fears and the triumph over obstacles. 

Nila Madhab's Kalira Atita out of Oscars 2021 race

The movie was available for Academy screening. Nila Madhab sent the movie in general entry category for Best Actor, Best Director and Best Picture categories, among others. After the final nominations list was revealed by the Oscars, the filmmaker tweeted, "And the Oscar nomination is here. We are out of the race. But will continue talk on climate issues through Kalira Atita , thank you everyone for your love and support. Congratulations all nominees. Good luck. #OscarNoms". 

The movie is not yet released in India, so there are not many reviews available. But considering the accolades it has received, the movie will be something to look forward to once released. 

About Nila Madhab Panda

Nila Madhab Panda is an Indian filmmaker and producer with over 70 films and documentaries to his credit. He is known for making films on the issues of climate change, child labour, sanitation, water issues, etc. He is known for the film I Am Kalam which won a National Film Award and also 34 international awards. His film Jalpari received the MIP Junior award at the Cannes Film Festival. He has also received a Padma Shree Award in 2016 for his contribution to the Indian cinema. He has films like Kaun Kitne Paani ,Kadwi Hawa, Halkaa and Biju Babu to his credit. 

 

 

First Published:
