Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj's Kin Reveals Secret To Singer's Success

Elated at Naatu Naatu's Oscar win, father of playback singer Rahul Sipligunj said this was a proud moment for the country and he was extremely thrilled by his son's achievement. “I am too happy to express it in words. I am feeling extremely proud. It’s a proud moment for India. It’s a big achievement to perform at a prestigious platform like the Oscars,” said Rajukumar, speaking to ANI. Naatu Naatu from the Telugu film RRR was composed by MM Keeravani. The lyrics were by Chandrabose. The song, in the film, was voiced by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the RRR team at the Oscars. In his acceptance speech, the music composer said, "Thank you Academy, I grew up listening to the carpenters and now here I am with the Oscar,” as he broke into song going: "“There was only one wish in my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world. Thank you Kartikeya and Variance Films for making this possible.”

‘Our forefathers also singers’

Rahul Sipligunj's father said Rahul was inspired by music from childhood, “The inspiration was from childhood. Our forefathers were also singers and their genes have passed on to him. I would see, Rahul would sing, when he was just a kid. I identified his skill and I also got interested in this talent of his. He is unable to express (his liking). He was shy of talking about it. He was small.”

“He was then trained by the friend of my father, Ghazal pundit Vithalrao. He (Rahul) was gifted with the basic skills and the training completed the rest.”

Rahul’s mother Sudharani reiterated the importance of the training that he received from his teacher, “He would sing while tapping on the wooden table. Then he was inducted into a class by his father. He learnt the basics from Vithal guruji,” she said.