Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli Says Jr NTR, Ram Charan 'nailed' Naatu Naatu Choreography

SS Rajamouli recently opened up about the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the RRR director said that the song Naatu Naatu became a hit because there's "a beautiful story in itself." He also praised Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

SS Rajamouli said he has watched the song Naatu Naatu several times. He said, "I must have seen this song many, many, many, many times, not just on the editing table. Even after the release, I sometimes watch it on YouTube or will go to the streaming platforms and watch the song again."

The director broke down his movie's ambitious musical number which was shot in Ukraine's presidential palace to escape India's monsoon season. He shared that Jr. NTR and Ram Charan had the opulent background to perform an intricate routine.

Rajamouli shared that choreographer Prem Rakshith did his best to accomplish his vision for the dance. The Eega-maker shared that while telling Rakshith about the choreography, he said, "It should be nice, it shouldn't be so difficult. It should suit the manner of both actors and it should be amazing."

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR nailed the dance

SS Rajamouli also highlighted his philosophy on dance. He shared that despite being acrobatic, it's about how perfectly you can do your step. He added that there are two important things- one is to enjoy the dance and the other is to convey an emotion to the audience. Furthermore, he praised Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and said that 'these two guys nailed it."

Commenting on why he thinks Naatu Naatu became a hit song, he said, "One of the reasons why I think it is such a hit is not just because of the music, not just because of the dance, [but] because there’s a beautiful story in itself. The entire story of RRR is within that 10 minutes of ‘Naatu Naatu."