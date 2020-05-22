'Kaala' Director Pa Ranjith Impressed With 'Palasa 1978', Calls It 'raw And Bold'

On Thursday, Kaala maker Pa Ranjith took to his social media to heap praises on Telugu movie Palasa 1978. The film that hit the marquee in March this year managed to impress the Kaala director with its intriguing narrative and the social issues it discussed. Calling it an important Telugu film, Pa Ranjith wrote: "I appreciate the movie a lot. hopefully, more films will be coming in future. congratulations @Karunafilmmaker."

Kaala director on Palasa 1978:

Palasa1978, One of the very important movies from the Telugu film industry. It is very bold, raw and very clearly discussed Dalit perspective . I appreciate the movie a lot 😊😊hopefully, more films will be coming in future.



congratulations @Karunafilmmaker — pa.ranjith (@beemji) May 21, 2020

Soon after the Kaala director's post, J Karuna Kumar director of Palasa 1978 thanked him for the kind words. Palasa 1978 released in March 2020 narrates the story of an artist Mohanrao, a native of Palasa city.

The movie depicts Mohanrao's tale, who resorts to violence after success eludes him. The J Karuna Kumar directorial stars Rakshit Atluri, Nakshatra, and Raghu Kunche in lead roles. The movie was bankrolled by Dhyan Atluri and recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith last helmed Rajinikanth and Huma Qureshi starrer Kaala. The movie released in 2018, narrates the tale of Kaala and his fight against a corrupt politician. The movie managed to make a mark with its trailblazing narrative and portrayal of Kaala by Rajinikanth. On the work front, Pa Ranjith is currently working on his next with Arya.

The forthcoming movie is reported to be a sports drama, which will see Arya play the role of a boxer from Chennai. Reportedly, the Kaala director's next is in the pre-production stage. The upcomer also features actors like Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Santosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose music for the upcoming film.

On the other hand, Palasa 1978 director J Karuna Kumar has been signed by the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to direct an untitled movie. Although the film is at a nascent stage, reports claim that an official announcement about the film will soon be released. According to reports, the makers of the forthcoming movie are waiting for the lockdown to end, after which they will divulge all details about the film.

