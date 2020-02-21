Here Are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Tamil Movies Where She Portrayed Important Characters

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with a Tamil movie titled Ponniyin Selvan. The highly anticipated Mani Ratnam movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical Tamil novel with the same name. Take a look at the previous iconic Tamil movies where the actor played crucial roles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies: Tamil language films

Iruvar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted in the film industry with a Tamil film titled Iruvar. the film released in 1997. Aishwarya plays the double role of a village girl named Pushpa as well as the main protagonist. The movie is a political drama based on the connection of cinema and politics and features Mohanlal in the main role along with Aishwarya Rai, Prakash Raj, Tabu and many more.

Kandukondain Kandukondain

Kandukondain Kandukondain was a Tamil movie released in 2000. It starred the Malayalam megastar Mammootty, Tabu, Ajith and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. It is said to have taken inspiration from Jane Austen’s classic novel Sense and Sensibility where the two sisters in the story are heartbroken when they face betrayal in love.

Raavanan

Raavanan is a Tamil movie based on the exact plot of the Hindi movie Raavan. The main star cast included Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyamani and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Tamil plot. Mani Ratnam actually made the Hindi and Tamil versions at the same time. The film performed very well at the South box-office.

Jeans

With many iconic songs, Jeans was one of the popular Tamil movies that featured Aishwarya Rai. The movie was released in 1998 and she played the role of Madhumitha, who goes to the US with her grandmother. Aish starred opposite Prashanth in this Tamil language film directed by the renowned director Shankar.

