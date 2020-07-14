Parvathy Remembers 'Koode' With Warm Smile And Gentle Words About Her Character; See Post

Parvathy Thiruvothu, last seen in Aashiq Abu's Virus, on Tuesday took to her social media to share a heart-warming post to mark two years of Koode. The movie, starring Prithviraj, Nazriya Nazim, and Parvathy in the lead, was directed by Anjali Menon.

Sharing the first picture from her look test for Koode, Parvathy wrote: "I believe this was my very first smile as I entered Sophie’s world. October 2017 Pre-production days in Ooty, discovering Sophie as Anjali Menon gently guided me to her. The most unbreakable, softest power of survival I’ve ever felt through a character I’ve portrayed !! Remembering ‘Koode’." (sic)

Check out the post:

Koode released in 2018 was the official remake of Marathi movie Happy Journey. The film narrates the story of two siblings Joshua and Jenny. While Prithviraj essays the role of Joshua, Nazriya Nazim plays the role of Jenny. It was directed by Anjali Menon also features actors like Roshan Mathew, Mala Parvathy, Renjith, Atul Kulkarni, among others in prominent roles. Besides Parvathy, Prithviraj too shared a video encapsulating some of the best scenes of the 2018 film.

Koode was produced by M. Renjith under his production banner Rejaputra Visual Media. The Anjali Menon directorial marked Nazriya Nazim's return to Mollywood after four years. Koode reportedly collected Rs 20 crores at the box office and received positive reviews from critics.

She was last seen in Aashiq Abu's Virus. The movie had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathy, Rima Kallingal, Tovino Thomas, Joju George, among others in pivotal roles. The movie based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala marked Rima Kallingal's debut as a producer. The Parvathy starrer was declared a hit within a week of its release.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parvathy has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Sidhartha Siva's Varthamanam with Roshan Mathews. Thereafter, Parvathy Thiruvothu has Zakariya Mohammed's Halal Love Story with Indrajith Sukumaran and Grace Anthony.

