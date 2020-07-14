Parvathy Responds To Vidhu Vincent's Allegations; Talks About Mental Health

Parvathy, last seen in Manu Ashokan's Uyare, was recently accused by Kerala state Award-winning director Vidhu Vincent of not replying to the script of her movie Stand Up even after continuous interventions. However, Parvathy in a recent social media post, clarified that when Vidhu and the writer of Stand Up came to narrate the script of the film to her on the sets of Uyare, she had politely refused it. But, Vidhu Vincent persisted Parvathy to give it a second thought, which she did and conveyed her discussion to the filmmaker. Further in the post, Parvathy talked about how Women in Cinema Collective has empowered her to be brave.

Parvathy on Vidhu Vincent's allegations:

In December, at a WCC meeting, Vidhu mentioned that I had been unresponsive to her casting offer. When I was asked about this matter, I distinctly remember messaging Vidhu with profuse apologies explaining that I had been away and not known anything about her project. She clarified that she had tried to contact me on Whatsapp; I requested her to resend the message. She did and it was a single message with a short one-paragraph synopsis of the film dated May 30,2018. I apologised again and asked her if she would still consider me for the role. She was keen so we agreed to meet on the sets of Uyare. As a professional practice, I discourage script narrations on sets but I suggested this only because I did not want to delay her in any manner. Soon Vidhu and her writer came to the sets of Uyare and narrated the script in full detail. I heard them and reflected on it but told them politely that the script did not work for me. When she persisted, I also informed her that there were time constraints as well considering my prior commitments to the next two projects in line. Knowing her need to start filming soon, I informed her that it did not look practical as it would be difficult to find the time for me to prepare for a role of a stand-up comedian. Since she was insistent that I give it another thought, so I agreed to revert with a final decision within ten days. As agreed, in the next few days I made a phone call and informed her that I would not be able to do the project. She shared that she understands my decision and updated me on the developments on the project when I enquired. As we hung up, we wished each other well. From the sets of Uyare, I proceeded to the shoot of Virus and then Varthamanam and the dubbing of Uyare until the end of March. During this intense work period, I was surprised when Vidhu sent me a screenplay draft by e-mail even though I had clearly said no to the project. Within about 30-40 days, the poster of “Stand Up” released with Nimisha Sajayan’s photograph on it. I was thrilled to see that such a powerful performer was going to portray that role.

Parvathy on disturbed mental health

Meanwhile, Parvathy in the social media post also talked about her disturbed mental health due to online hate and social media troll. She revealed that in 2018 she was disturbed by the social media hate and threats she was receiving for publicly expressing her views on social and political issues. She said, "I was fatigued by the long ensuing hate campaigns and threats that were being made against me at that time" (sic). Parvathy added that she took a short break from films and social media. However, soon she joined the sets of Manu Ashokan's Uyare.

Check out Parvathy's social media post:

On Monday, July 6, Kerala state-award winning director Vidhu Vincent revealed on her social media that she is resigning from Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) due to personal and political reasons. Following her resignation, Vidhu Vincent wrote an elaborative post explaining her struggles to get a producer for her last release Stand Up and the injustice she faced in the WCC. She pointed fingers at actor Parvathy and said that she waited for six months for actor Parvathy to give her nod for her movie Stand Up. However, the actor never replied, and Vindu Vincent decided to approach Rajisha Vijayan and Nimisha Sajayan, who agreed to be a part of the project.

