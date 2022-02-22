Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati's 'Bheemla Nayak' To Have Pre-release Event On Feb 23

Bheemla Nayak is all set to hit the theatres on February 25, this year. Helmed by Sadaar K Chandra, the film is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The makers recently dropped a trailer of the highly-anticipated film, starring Pawan Kalyan. The trailer shows an ultimate battle between power and responsibility. It sees Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan playing sworn enemies, accompanied by perfect background music.

Bheemla Nayak to have a pre-release event on Feb 23

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of the film will host grand pre-release events for the film. As per the Andhra Box Office tweet, the pre-release bash for Bheemla Nayak has been scheduled for February 23 from 6:30 PM onwards. Well, the event was slated to take place on Monday, but it was postponed due to the demise of Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

More on Bheemla Nayak's trailer

Recently, the trailer of the film was released in which Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a cop who is dedicated towards his duty, while Rana plays the character of Daniel Shekar, an aggressive natured and well-influenced man in the upcoming actioner. Nithya Menen, who will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film, is a surprising character as she looks fierce and ready to stand for what's right. As soon as the trailer of the film was out, #BheemlaNayakTrailer became one of the top trends on Twitter with fans appreciating Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's outstanding performance.

More about the film

In the movie, Daniel Shekar will be at loggerheads with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's CI Bheemla Nayak. The key element of the film revolves around the face-off between Bheemla Nayak and Daniel Shekar. Alongside the duo, Bheemla Nayak also stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha as the female leads.

The film, Bheemla Nayak's plot is set to revolve around Bheemla Nayak, an upright man who strives to do the right thing. His life is disturbed when a retired army havildar, Daniel, settles in the village. As per the film's teaser, the audience is expected to experience some ace action by Pawan Kalyan.

Image: Instagram/@janasenani_pawan.kalyan